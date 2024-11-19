Hotel’s loos with a view inspire top comic artists’ exhibition in Harrogate

An exciting new exhibition which flushes away the norms of traditional art is being showcased in Harrogate.

‘Secrets of the Majestic’, an 88-page comic book anthology of stories, was inspired by the famously lavish restrooms of the Majestic Hotel, a space that has intrigued visitors for many years.

Hosted by the Mercer Art Gallery, the event which opened on November 15 and runs until March 2025, aims to reach a wider audience and attract new visitors to the venue.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said: Who would have thought that a grand set of hotel toilets could spark such creativity? It is this quirky, unexpected angle that makes it an exciting exhibition and as such we hope to not only appeal to traditional art lovers but also comic art fans opening our doors to a broader audience.