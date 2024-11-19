Appeal following shop theft in Harrogate

The theft happened at 10.26pm on Saturday 26 October in the Co-op store on Bilton Lane and involved the theft of £39.95 worth of stock.

Please contact the police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Please email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240198173 when passing on information.