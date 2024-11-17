Tynedale 33 Harrogate 33

Saturday 16 November 2024 – In an important game at the basement of the table, this was a match that neither side appeared to want to win. Harrogate could, and possibly should, have taken the spoils, having led 14 – 0 and then 33 – 21, before missing a kickable penalty at the end.

Harrogate took the lead in the 6th minute. Tynedale kicked through to just inside Gate’s half where Fred Chell collected the ball. He fed Rory Macnab and Gate progressed to Tynedale’s line. The ball was eventually fed right for Kristan Dobson to cross for his first try. Tom Steene added the extras.

Gate crossed again in the 11th minute, but a forward pass in the build up negated the score. However, they did not have to wait long before extending their lead. Kristan Dobson kicked deep and when Tynedale attempted to run, Martin Dodds intercepted on Tynedale’s 22 to run in unopposed for his first try in the 17th minute. Tom Steene again converted.

Nonetheless, Tynedale were level within 10 minutes. Firstly, Cameron Grant ran through to score in the 20th minute, which he then converted. Then in the 24th minute, Tynedale won a lineout for Isaac Keller to drive over, which Cameron Grant also converted.

Harrogate had an opportunity to re-take the lead in the 30th minute following a penalty award for a high tackle, but Tom Steene was unsuccessful with the attempt. However, he was successful 4 minutes later when he converted Martin Dodds’s second try.

Tynedale’s response brought the scores level again at half-time. Forward pressure brought a try for Oscar Caudle that Cameron Grant converted as the half ended.

Gate took the lead once again in the 44th minute. Breaking through on halfway, the ball was passed to Kristan Dobson who ran in for his second try. However, the conversion was missed. They went further ahead in the 57th minute when a penalty try was awarded, that also resulted in a yellow card for Seamus Hutton.

Tynedale fought back, with Gate’s defence keeping them out until the 75th minute when Ben Haigh crossed for Cameron Grant to convert. At the same time, Gate were reduced to14 men with a yellow card for Will Hill.

Regaining the ball, Tynedale ran back at Gate, and got their reward when William Roberts brought the scores level again with a try in the 79th minute. However, Cameron Grant missed the conversion that would have put them ahead for the first time.

There was time for the game to re-start, and a high tackle gave Harrogate the chance to win. Unfortunately, Tom Steene pulled his kick wide of the left-hand post. The ball, however, did not go dead, so Tynedale played on before a knock-on brought the game to an end.

As a result of the draw, Gate earnt a valuable 2 points, and also took a try-scoring bonus point as a result of the 5 tries. This was, unfortunately, not sufficient to take Gate off the bottom of the table, as Sheffield Tigers also got 3 points in their draw at Otley, who are the visitors to the Apollo Capital Stadium next Saturday. Kick-off at Rudding Lane is 2pm.

Teams:

Tynedale: Beaty, Roberts, Beeckmans, Grant, Hutton, Taylor, Telford, Hughes, Keller, Caudle (c), Dunn, Nankivell, Bell, Turnbull, Richards.

Replacements: Haigh, White, Hanning, Miller W, Davis.

Harrogate: Macnab, Brook, Dobson, Nuu, Chell, Steene, Pettitt, Derbyshire, Maycock, Percival, Gilmartin, Brady (c), Dodds, Richardson, Hill.

Replacements: Peace, Fretwell, Russell, Metcalf, Miller C.

Referee: Gavin Jones (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Matt Daubney (RFU)

Simon O’Neill (RFU)

Report by Tim Thorley, Harrogate RUFC