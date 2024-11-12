Police have issued this CCTV of a woman we would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Masham, Ripon.

It happened at just after 9pm on Wednesday 23 October at the Co-op store on Leyburn Road and involved the theft of £207 worth of stock.

Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

Please email Ben.Hepworth@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240194290 when passing on information.