Harrogate Town Council likely to cost £12 per year for each household, but no services are to be delivered in the first year

That the Charter Trustees have a recommend a precept of £362k for Harrogate Town Council for 2025-26 – For a Band D property that would levy an additional tax of £12.74 per year.

The meeting also said that no services would be delivered during the first year of the council, as it would be about defining vision and strategy.

The scope of the new Harrogate Town Council is yet to be defined, and there have been criticism, notably from Andrew Jones, the previous MP for Harrogate, that the scope was needed before people local residents could make an informed decision if a town council was beneficial.

Those that argue for it to it on the basis of levelling democracy to be equivalent to towns such as Ripon and Knaresborough that already have a town council, and that that it needs a that lower level of council to understand what is needed for the town.

The risk is that the establishment of the town council will become a scrabble for political power, rather than something useful for the town.

From the Charter Trust Meeting on 4 November 2024.

Summary Budget £000 Comments Key staff 125 Full time town clerk plus admin support Minimum running costs 60 Premises, insurance, audit and other support fees (finance and legal) etc Civic duties/events 26 Set up costs 51 Interim clerk, equipment and website Contingency 50 – 250 Contingency for operational risk Total 312 – 512

Cllr Paul Haslam said: We have raised the precept to the council tax in preparation for the newly formed Town council – Its gone from 49 p to 12.??. I believe it raises sufficient funds for the council to be set up with some officer support to be able to develop a strategic plan for the future proposed services and responsibilities for the council. When these are more developed and costed then the town council can determine the appropriate precept funding they ask the their constituents to pay. I believe we have been wholly responsible with tax payers money ie minimising any additional council tax burden whilst providing sufficient funds to set the newly formed council up for success.