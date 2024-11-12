Glow Together to raise cash for Martin House

Light up the night for Martin House Children’s Hospice and join in its Glow Together family walk this autumn.

Families are encouraged to get dressed up to glow in the dark for the event, which takes place in Boston Spa on Saturday 16 November at 5pm.

The evening kicks off with the chance to enjoy tasty treats like hot dogs and toast marshmallows over a fire pit, before setting off for an accessible walk around Boston Spa, with surprises to spot along the way.

It culminates in Stables Lane Park, which will be lit up for the occasion, with more entertainment and treats for families to enjoy.

Sam Berrill, events fundraiser for Martin House, said: This is a lovely family event that everyone can enjoy, the walk is fully accessible for pushchairs and wheelchairs, and seeing the park lit up at the end is just magical. Glow Together is an event where children really get excited at the idea of raising sponsorship, so they can do something to help the children who need the care of Martin House.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire with life-shortening conditions, as well as supporting their whole family. Its care includes planned short breaks, symptom control and emergency care, end of life care and bereavement support.

It costs £10 for adults and £1 for children to take part in the walk, and there are prizes available for raising sponsorship.

Sam added: Raising £100 means that worried parents could have a consultation with one of the specialist doctors at Martin House if their child is unwell. We’d also like to thank our headline sponsor Meldrum Group, as their support means more of the money raised on the night will go to caring for children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

To find out more about the event and sign up to take part, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/glowtogether.