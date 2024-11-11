Stockeld Park launches Christmas experience with Santa’s Grotto Dome

Stockeld Park’s Christmas extravaganza promises to offer fun for all the family – families will be able to experience a truly magical Christmas at the 2,000-acre stately home, turned family adventure destination.

The Dome, which was soft launched late last year, houses an explorative pathway through to Santa’s grotto, past streets of festive scenes with new interactive features to keep little ones busy and entertained. Children will now be able to spot the mice in the tailor’s shop, find the gingerbread man in the Gingerbread kitchen, and have a chat to Rudolph in his stable, before hopping in the brand-new purpose built ‘Enchanted Elevator’ for a jingle ride to Santa in his log cabin.

The fun doesn’t stop after the grotto though as families can take a spin on the ice rink, explore the giant snowflake maze or go on a captivating stroll through the forest to see Stockeld Park’s dazzling winter illuminations. Visitors will also have the chance to get creative at the Christmas craft village, and kickback at the Stockeld theatre for the festive show.

Here’s a glimpse of what activities are in store at Stockeld Park this Christmas:

Enchanted Forest – Guests can explore four play areas, a musical garden, animatronics and marshmallow toasting stations.

Winter Illuminations – One of the largest and most creative Christmas light installations in the UK winding through the Enchanted Forest.

Santa’s Grotto – A one-of-a-kind Santa’s Grotto experience, including a magical brand-new Enchanted Elevator.

Ice-Skating – Glide across a 630m² covered ice rink. With unlimited access throughout the day.

Snowflake Maze – Get lost in Stockeld Park’s giant festive yew tree maze.

Christmas Show – Delight in ‘A Toy’s Story’ at The Stockeld Theatre.

Craft Village – Little ones can write letters to Santa and enjoy holiday crafting.

Peter Grant, owner and Chief Fun Officer at Stockeld Park, commented: Our Christmas celebrations are a truly magical experience for everyone, not just the little ones. We’re truly dedicated to creating something special for all ages, bringing festive fantasies to life. Each year, we work to add fresh and exciting elements, so our visitors can enjoy something new with every visit. This year, we’ve raised the bar with the launch of the Grotto Dome and Enchanted Elevator, adding even more magic to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

The park is welcoming guest to be the first to kick off the holiday season at Stockeld Park’s Christmas opening weekend on 16 and 17 November, whilst Santa and Mrs. Claus make their grand entrance, joined by their cheerful elves, on a unicorn horse-drawn carriage through the Enchanted Forest. Guests will be able to marvel at the majestic Cairngorm Reindeer grazing in Woodsands Paddock from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM, offering an enchanting photo opportunity.

The festivities will continue with a parade at 1:00 PM, featuring sing-alongs and the chance to wave Santa off on his journey through the forest.