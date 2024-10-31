Theft of a high value watch in Harrogate

It happened sometime between 5.40pm and 6pm on Saturday 26 September at the Nuffield Health and Fitness facility on Hornbeam Park Drive, and involved the theft of a high value watch from a locker.

Email peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Peter Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240176113 when passing on information.