North Yorkshire Council spend over £6.5m to house people in temporary accommodation since 2021

The number of people living in temporary accommodation in England has significantly increased, and North Yorkshire Council has had to pay millions to house them.

A new investigation has revealed that over 700 households were living in temporary accommodation in North Yorkshire over the past year, costing the council over £6.5m.

Figures obtained by Personal Injury Claims UK found that, in 2023/24, 715 households were living in temporary accommodation in North Yorkshire.

Temporary accommodation (TA) is the term used to describe accommodation secured by a local housing authority under their statutory homelessness functions.

The data comes in light of the news that, across the UK, the number of homeless people in local authority-provided TA rose to record levels.

In 2023, about 109,000 households in England – including 142,000 children – were in emergency housing between June and September, up 10% on the same period the previous year.

Back in 2021/22, the number of households in TA in North Yorkshire stood at 394, with a possible cause for this being the ongoing cost-of-living crisis forcing people to find other, cheaper places to live.

A year later, this number increased to 549, which is the second-highest number of people living in TA in the past three years.

Over the past year, the area has seen another rise in the number of TA residents, with the number standing at 715.