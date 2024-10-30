Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce to Host Post-Budget Briefing with Bank of England

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) is pleased to announce its upcoming meeting featuring a crucial post-Budget briefing. The event will take place on Monday, 11 November 2025, from 5.30pm to 8pm at The Crown Hotel.

This timely meeting will provide expert analysis of the Autumn Budget announced on October 30th and the Monetary Policy Committee announcements from November 7th. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the implications of these key economic developments for the local and national economy.

The event will feature presentations from Paul Mount, Bank of England Deputy Agent for Yorkshire & the Humber and John Garbutt, Director at DSC Accountants.

The talks will delve into the key announcements from the Autumn Budget and the Bank of England’s response, examining the implications for interest rates, inflation, and the overall economic outlook for Yorkshire & the Humber. Attendees will gain insights into the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in the region, providing valuable information for navigating the current economic landscape.

This meeting is open to all businesses in the Harrogate area, regardless of size or industry. Attendees will have the chance to network with other professionals and gain valuable insights from leading experts.

Martin Mann, Chief Executive of HDCC said: Understanding the economic landscape is crucial for businesses if they are to grow and thrive. This meeting offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from the Bank of England and gain expert perspectives on navigating the post-Budget environment. If you are a business representative in the Harrogate area, we strongly encourage you to attend.

If you are a member of HDCC or first time visitor, please register for this event at: harrogatechamber.co.uk/events

The HDCC November meeting is free for members and non-members attending their first meeting. Advanced registration is required to secure your spot. Following the initial complimentary meeting, guests are invited to join the HDCC to enjoy the ongoing benefits of membership, including access to exclusive events, networking opportunities, and business support resources.