Launch of North Yorkshire tourism organisation

Visit North Yorkshire has been established to drive forward tourism in the county, which contributes £4 billion every year to the local economy and supports 38,000 jobs.

The new destination management and marketing organisation is overseen by North Yorkshire Council and represents the first time that there has been a dedicated tourism body for the whole county.

At its official launch on Monday, 21 October 2024 at Castle Howard about 80 representatives from the tourism industry met members of the Visit North Yorkshire team and were given an insight into a 10-year vision for a more coordinated approach to promoting the county’s tourism brand.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include the visitor economy, said: This is an exceptionally important moment for the tourism industry in North Yorkshire. With the launch of Visit North Yorkshire, we now have the first countywide destination management and marketing organisation which has been made possible following the launch of North Yorkshire Council. The tourism sector is so valuable to our local economy and supports tens of thousands of livelihoods in our communities. Visit North Yorkshire will have a key role in developing the sector and providing an even closer working relationship with our tourism businesses to ensure that the industry can reach its full potential in the years to come.

The launch of Visit North Yorkshire has come only days after the first strategy of its kind to boost the county’s multi-billion pound visitor economy was approved.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive approved plans for the destination management plan at a meeting on 15 October 2024.

Among those who attended today’s official launch was SEALIFE Scarborough’s general manager, Andrew Clay: SEALIFE Scarborough are delighted to celebrate the launch of Visit North Yorkshire. This is an exciting moment for the region’s visitor economy and demonstrates the council’s commitment to supporting the vast array of attractions and hospitality businesses that make North Yorkshire such a magical place to visit. Visit North Yorkshire will provide that all-important support and strategic focus to give everyone involved in tourism the chance to deliver the best possible experience for visitors.

Visit North Yorkshire will have a partnership scheme offering paid-for opportunities for tourism businesses to be listed on the destination website, included in marketing campaigns and printed guides, as well as sponsorship and other promotional opportunities.

Visit North Yorkshire is the brand for the tourism service which is part of North Yorkshire Council. The service is funded by North Yorkshire Council but has a responsibility to generate income to support the delivery of its activity.

Visit North Yorkshire’s partnership scheme will include packages to suit every budget including a basic free of charge level which allows all North Yorkshire businesses involved in the visitor economy to be part of the destination offer.

The tourism benefit figures have been collected for the first time on a county-wide scale using the STEAM model, which measures the economic impact of visits to an area. This provides an important baseline for the future growth of the sector. You can find out more about STEAM here: https://biz.visitnorthyorkshire.com/research-and-resources/steam-economic-evaluation/

The chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, Sharon Canavar: The Visit North Yorkshire plans offer a hugely exciting opportunity for our organisation. It allows us to be at the forefront of cultural destination campaigns and ensures the widest possible audience is aware of our year-round festivals portfolio, and how that sits alongside the vast array of fantastic tourism businesses across the area.

And David Steel, the chief executive of Dawnay Estates which owns North Yorkshire Water Park, said: At North Yorkshire Water Park, we’re wholeheartedly embracing the launch of Visit North Yorkshire and the benefits that it will bring to the entire region. This initiative will not only help promote the stunning natural scenery across North Yorkshire but will also help highlight the wide range of activities available here, from the water sports lake to the newly launched Adventure Wood. By working together, we can attract more visitors to experience the thrills of adventure and the beauty of our landscapes, all while supporting local communities. We’re excited to be part of this journey and to help showcase the best of what North Yorkshire has to offer.

Visit North Yorkshire has been established following the launch of the council in April last year when the former county council and seven district and borough authorities merged.

Since North Yorkshire Council was formed, there have already been major developments to support the tourism sector.

It was announced in November last year that a joint bid for a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) for both York and North Yorkshire had been approved, paving the way for a far more co-ordinated and strategic approach to promoting the tourism sector.

LVEPs have been introduced as part of the national response to an independent review of how the country’s visitor economy is co-ordinated and promoted and have the potential to draw in additional support and funding from Westminster.

North Yorkshire Council is working alongside Make it York, York City Council and the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority to deliver the LVEP.

The first countywide tourism guide has also been published this year, and an updated version for 2025 is currently being produced.

The first destination marketing campaign spanning the whole of North Yorkshire, which was called Find Your Escape and focused on the county’s gardens and countryside, was staged from the spring until October this year.

The campaign saw more than 2.2 million social media impressions, and advertising in London Kings Cross, Newcastle Railway Station and Leeds city centre is estimated to have been seen by four million people.

Promotional campaigns planned for next year include a bid to highlight the Visit North Yorkshire brand to coincide the launch of its new website.

The campaign will be delivered by an award-winning agency, SomeOne, which has previously worked with clients such as the Natural History Museum in London and the Eden Project in Cornwall.

The founder of SomeOne, Gary Holt, who is from and lives near Thirsk in North Yorkshire, spoke at the Visit North Yorkshire launch when he outlined the campaign and how a more coordinated approach to a tourism brand across the county will benefit the industry.

Another key campaign for 2025 will focus on North Yorkshire’s connections to television and film locations, which is among the key focuses of the new destination management plan.

North Yorkshire is home to Herriot Country linked to Alf Wight’s novels and the television series, All Creatures Great and Small, Fountains Abbey was used as a location for the Netflix series, The Witcher, and the North Yorkshire Moors Railway has featured in the Harry Potter films.

The new campaign, called Starring North Yorkshire, will complement Visit England’s own international marketing drive, Starring Great Britain.