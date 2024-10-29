Appeal following Harrogate theft

It happened at 7.15pm on Saturday 12 October in BP Service Station, Leeds Road, Harrogate and involved a theft of goods from the garage.

Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

Please email paul.harwood@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240186394 when passing on information.