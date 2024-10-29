Cllr Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transport at North Yorkshire Council has launched a campaign with pleas to Chancellor Rachel Reeves to ‘do not scrap the cap’ – a campaign to retain the £2 fare cap on many bus routes.

Keir Starmer has also said that the cap will not go, but will rise from £2 to £3.

Previously tt was reported that the cap would be axed altogether, a move Keane Duncsan said would have “catastrophic consequences” for routes in North Yorkshire and that several routes, including the 840 from Whitby to Leeds (named Britain’s ‘most scenic’), are only running today because of an uplift in passengers generated by the cap.