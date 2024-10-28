Ripon’s community awards event

Ripon is a great place to live and work, not least because of the hundreds of people who give their own time to make it so. Those people and organisations were celebrated in a major awards ceremony in the cathedral this week.

Ripon Together sought nominations over the summer from the community for those that had made significant contributions over the year to the city and its people. Categories ranged from business and tourism through to community workers and young people who make a difference.

The St Wilfrid’s Stars scheme was so successful that over 700 people were nominated either individually or as part of a group. Their names can be seen displayed for the next few days in the cathedral along with the beautiful display of stars knitted by the Community Poppy Project.

Around 300 people were at the ceremony where they were also treated to performances from three talented musicians from Ripon Grammar School and from the All For One Choir led by Rachel Garnett.

Dean John Dobson, Dean of Ripon and Chair of Ripon Together, said: The St. Wilfrid Stars Awards Event was a brilliant evening with wide engagement from the community and some great entertainment. After just three years, this Ripon Together initiative is now established as an annual celebration of those who do so much for the city and its people. It is fitting that these stars should be recognised and thanked.

The evening also saw the launch of the Historical Map of Ripon, now available at bookshops across the city. A special award was given to Mick Stanley for his leadership of the project to create this wonderful and interesting resource for the city.

The award for the overall volunteer of the year was given to David Ingham. He led both the Summer Funfest, which delivered free activities and meals over a week in August for around 600 children, and the Green Fair in October, which attracted around 250 people. He is also the local coordinator for the Walk to School scheme.

Another highlight was the culture award for Xen Kelsey for his decades of service to the local classical music scene, which is a special feature of Ripon. Gary Campeljohn was similarly recognised for his long service and leadership of Ripon Football Club.

The organising committee of the St Wilfrid’s Procession also picked up an award. There were difficult times before and during covid, but the Procession has recently gone from strength to strength, attracting thousands of people into the city centre.

Another feature of the evening was the great contribution our young people make to the city. The young volunteers who run the Lego Club and the summer reading challenge at the library picked up an award, as did Zoe Ingham and Bethany Murphy who have been involved in so much, for all ages, this year that has enlivened the city. And the parents of the cathedral’s choristers nominated Ronny Krippner, the cathedral’s director of music, for his engagement with young people across the area which has resulted in the cathedral choir’s widening reputation both nationally and internationally.