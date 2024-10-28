Have Your Say on local POLICE and FIRE priorities

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire and Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, are asking for the public’s help in setting the priorities for North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The Mayor is consulting with communities, businesses, stakeholders and staff to develop plans which set out the strategic direction and priorities for North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and victims’ services across York and North Yorkshire.

They are asking people to share their views online at www.yourpoliceandfire.com

Mayor David Skaith has delegated the consultation process and setting of the priorities to Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime.

To help in this work and make York and North Yorkshire safer for everyone who lives here, works here and visits us, they want to hear your views on your priorities for your local police and fire services.

The six week public consultation opened on Monday 7 October and runs until Monday 18 November 2024.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said: Communities are at the heart of our ambitions for York and North Yorkshire, and we are committed to working together to overcome challenges, developing early prevention strategies to create a safer place for everyone who lives, works, and visits here. To do this we need to make sure our police and fire priorities reflect your needs that is why it is so important that as many people as possible take part in this consultation.

Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, for York and North Yorkshire said: It is really important to the Mayor and I that our local police, fire and crime plans reflect local needs and priorities and the views of local residents, businesses and communities. We want to hear from as many people as possible, across all communities in York and North Yorkshire. Please take a few moments and have your say.

Residents or community groups can complete the online survey at www.YourPoliceAndFire.com

The survey should take you no more than 10 minutes to complete. The survey is also available in a variety of accessible formats by calling 01423 569 562, by emailing info@northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk, or by writing to the Office for Policing, Fire, Crime and Commissioning, Harrogate Police Station, Beckwith Head Rd, Harrogate, HG3 1FR.

The plans which will set out the priorities are:

Police and Crime Plan 2025-2029 – This plan sets out the vision and priorities for North Yorkshire Police, community safety and victims’ rights, as well as the objectives and ambitions that the Chief Constable will be held to account against.

Fire and Rescue Plan 2022-2029 – This plan sets out the strategic vision, priorities and objectives for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for how it will better respond to the need of our communities.

You can read the current plans here: www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/plan/