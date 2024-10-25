High value jewellery and watch theft in Harrogate

It happened at approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday 25 September 2024, and involved the theft of high value jewellery and watches.

In particular, a Patek Philippe watch, diamond and platinum Tiffany necklace with matching bracelet and earrings, multiple unique gold items of ladies’ jewellery were taken.

Police are particularly appealing for information about suspicious people and vehicles that may have been seen in the area around that time.

Please email ben.leslie@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Leslie, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240175439 when passing on information.