Birk Crag Centre

Birk Crag County Girl Guiding centre fundraising event

25 October 2024
Since 2018 all member’s of the County Girl Guiding have been hard at work fundraising for the Birk Crag Residential Centre Rebuild Appeal.

  • The Centre has a Activity / Training Hall for 120 plus smaller meeting rooms
  • 12 Bedrooms / bathrooms for 40 people
  • 1 Care Bedroom/ accessible bathroom
  • Outside area for games/ Camp Fire etc
  • Real Community Centre open to all clubs, groups, work training sessions, Scouting, Schools, Youth Clubs

Birk Crag Girlguiding Centre, harrogate

 

 

As part of the fundraising on 1 November 2024 there will be a Elvis and Disco evening at Bilton Club – Hot supper Included plus Disco / Raffle. All tickets are available on the door.

 

 

