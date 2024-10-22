Little Bird Made are returning to Harewood House this November for the annual Artisan Winter Market, featuring 160 local makers, crafters and producers.

The highly anticipated event of the season commences from Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 November.

Over four days artisans will fill Harewood’s North Park Walk, showcasing stunning views of this historic home and gardens.

Jackie Crozier, Founder and Managing Director of Little Bird Made said: We are delighted to be working in partnership with Harewood House for the third Winter Artisan event for 2024. This is an amazing opportunity for our artisans to show all the visitors just how creative and talented they are. Year on year the winter event gets bigger and we can’t wait to welcome all our customers.

Natalie Holmes, Head of Commercial and Visitor Experience for Harewood House Trust said: We’re so pleased to be collaborating with Little Bird Made again on our Artisan Winter Market, which has become a yearly highlight for our visitors and members. Working with other independent businesses like Little Bird Made, and all the independent traders they bring, is very important to us at Harewood, and it’s wonderful to see the event go from strength to strength each year.

Artisans that will be representing some of the finest Yorkshire traders at this prestigious event are Paula from Paula Beaumont Adventures, who has traded for the last three years at Harewood House Winter Market said: I’ve traded at all the wonderful Winter Markets at Harewood House since they started in 2022. What an incredible way to start the winter season! The markets are full of such diverse gifts, products, and scrumptious food. There’s something for everyone. I can not wait to be back in the grounds of this stunning iconic house. See you in November!’

Khalid Radi from KR Wood Artisan has this to say on returning to Harewood House this winter: KR Wood Artisan is really looking forward to a third year of trading at Harewood House. It’s such a beautiful setting and a fantastic four day Christmas Market. We love returning here each year and meeting all of the amazing visitors.

Whilst you visit, why not take time to explore all Harewood has to offer. With your ticket entry, not only do you get to come and explore the artisan market and find those perfect Christmas gifts, you also have access to a three mile walking trail across the North Park, South Park and Lakeside, as well as access to the Terrace, Himalayan and Walled gardens. Keeping the children entertained has never been easier with access to the Adventure Playground and Farm experience.

Pre-booked entry for just £5.00 on weekdays and £7.50 at the weekend (free for Harewood members), tickets can be purchased from the Harewood website www.harewood.org