Fay Scullion Appointed CEO of Age UK North Yorkshire & Darlington: A Bold Vision for Community-Centred Care

Age UK North Yorkshire & Darlington is proud to announce the appointment of Fay Scullion as its new Chief Executive Officer.

With a distinguished career in health and social care, including her most recent role as Group Non-Executive Director at University Hospital Tees Group, and as a former Director of UK Partnerships at MacMillan Cancer Support, Fay brings a wealth of experience and an ambitious vision for the charity.

Fay’s background as a registered nurse, combined with her experience working in a variety of senior roles across the North East, makes her uniquely qualified to lead Age UK North Yorkshire & Darlington into a new era of community-centred care.

Her interest in the region’s disease profile led her to become involved in cancer care in general settings, ultimately moving into the voluntary sector. Her work with MacMillan Cancer Support, where she transformed cancer services across the UK through partnerships with the NHS, local organisations, and national government, stands testament to her commitment to improving lives.

In addition to her executive roles, Fay currently serves as a non-executive director for South Tees NHS Foundation Trust and volunteers as a school governor, further reflecting her dedication to community service and leadership.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time, as Age UK North Yorkshire & Darlington is at the forefront of campaigning against Winter Fuel Payment cuts that will disproportionately impact older people in the region. Under her leadership, the charity will continue its advocacy efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of society.

Fay’s vision also includes expanding Age UK’s role in the community, with one of her first major initiatives being the opening of the newly refurbished care centre. This state-of-the-art facility offers support for dementia care, social activities, and essential advice services, becoming a key resource for older people and their families. Additionally, she plans to continue the process of opening up the charity’s catering services to the broader community, including local businesses, creating an inclusive space for people of all ages to access catering services.

Kevin Cooper, Interim CEO of Age UK North Yorkshire & Darlington, expressed his excitement about the appointment: Fay Scullion’s leadership and vision for community-focused services are exactly what Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington needs. Her background in both the NHS and the voluntary sector makes her perfectly positioned to guide the charity forward, ensuring we continue supporting older people in innovative and impactful ways.

Speaking about her new role, Fay said: I am truly honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal time for Age UK North Yorkshire & Darlington. I am excited to bring my experience from both the NHS and MacMillan Cancer Support to this incredible charity, and I am deeply committed to ensuring that older people across the region have access to the care, services, and support they deserve. I look forward to working with the team and the wider community to build on the charity’s fantastic work and make a real difference in the lives of those we serve.

Fay Scullion’s appointment marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Age UK North Yorkshire & Darlington, focused on delivering vital care, expanding services, and advocating for the needs of older people across the region.