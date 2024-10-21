Appeal following incident on Leeds road co-op in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to help find two men and a woman reported to have been involved in violent shop theft at the Co-op on Leeds Road, Harrogate, at around 8pm on 25 August 2024

If you recognise any of them in these CCTV images or if you have any information that could help our investigation, then please email jessica.jordan@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jessica Jordan, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240154821 when passing on information.