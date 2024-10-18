Harrogate Film Society present The King’s Machine

Two volunteers, two young lives, one epic battle. The story of two Yorkshire lads who enlisted in the RAF volunteer reserve and fought in the Battle of Britain.

The King’s Machine is a documentary made by film maker and aviation historian Phillip Day telling the stories of two young men from the Beverley area who joined the RAF Volunteer Reserve at the outbreak of war in 1939.

This film stands as a tribute to those RAF Regulars and Reserves who served in World War 2 and a poignant reminder of those who gave their lives and is being screened, with the kind permission of Phillip Day, as part of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

HFS is proud to support the first screening of this film in Yorkshire in the newly refurbished function room at Bilton Club, Skipton Road.

Tickets are free but it would help them manage numbers (seating) if you reserved tickets via our website as usual or if that doesn’t work, email me here with the number you require. Only 100 seats available.

https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/event-details/the-kings-machine

15 November 2024