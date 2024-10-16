Mum-of-one promotes the importance of CPR training after saving dad’s life

Mum-of-one Charlotte Hogg, who helped to save her father’s life when she was a teenager, is promoting the importance of CPR training.

Charlotte, who lives in Boroughbridge, was only 16 when her dad was found unresponsive after suffering a cardiac arrest in bed.

After receiving first aid training in the Brownies and Girl Guides, Charlotte knew what to do and, together with her mum, used CPR to help save his life.

She said: “I’m so glad I knew what to do when my dad had his cardiac arrest; it’s a situation no-one wants to find themselves in, but you just have to forget it’s a family member and get on with the chest compressions. The 999 call handler was great and supported us over the phone until the ambulance crew arrived, keeping us calm and making sure we kept to the right CPR rhythm.”

When the ambulance crew arrived a few minutes later, the resuscitation attempt continued and Charlotte’s dad eventually started breathing again. He made a full recovery.

The experience has remained with Charlotte over the years and has influenced her decision to be a volunteer Community First Responder with Yorkshire Ambulance Service; she begins her training in November.

She is also supporting the CPR training on Restart a Heart Day at The Forest School in Knaresborough.

She said: “I am thrilled to be able to support the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Restart a Heart campaign and be a part of the phenomenal mass CPR training session. I know too well how providing that education to young people is vital, it’s a skill they will carry with them throughout their life. You just never know when you might need it.”

In her role as a door supervisor in Harrogate, Charlotte has recently received two frontline hero awards from her employer, Professional Security, for providing first aid at a serious assault and supporting at a medical emergency. North Yorkshire Police and Licensing commented how her actions had prevented any further risk to life and showed outstanding crisis management skills.