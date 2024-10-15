Thought Bubble announce Harrogate Convention Centre programme of panels

Harrogate Convention Centre

16 & 17 NOVEMBER 2024

https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com

Thought Bubble, Yorkshire’s award-winning comic art convention, have announced the full programme of panels, guest signings, workshops and exhibitions for this year’s comic convention taking place in Harrogate next month, across the 16th and 17th of November.

Highlights from the two-day programme include DSTLRY Presents: The Art of The Cover in which trailblazing international comic artists Emma Rios, Jock, Sweeney Boo, Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay and Dani come together to discuss the art of condensing epic plotlines into singular, iconic images.

Renowned comic writer Tini Howard and writer/artist Sweeney Boo will appear in conversation with comics journalist Alex Fitch, while Chip Zdarsky will take the audience and host Kofi Smiles on a crash course through an off-the-wall career encompassing cult titles like Howard The Duck, award-winning new graphic novel Sex Criminals and a shelf-load of accolades and awards.

Elsewhere at the massive Harrogate convention, Thought Bubble will host an exhibition of original works by the late, great comic artist Steve Dillon with over 50 pieces curated by his family including early work from 1978 when Steve was just 16 years old and covering legendary titles such as 2000 AD, Judge Dredd, Dr Who, Hellblazer and more.

Also announced today is The Joy of Children’s Comics, which will see Children and Young People’s Librarian Matthew Stoppard in conversation with artists and writers Laura Howell, Neill Cameron, Bernard Mensah and Sam Davies about their reasons for creating exciting stories for young minds. The Phoenix comic will host a pair of workshops in which kids can learn about comic making with Neill Cameron (Mega Robo Bros, Donut Squad) and Drawing Magical Creatures with Sam Davies (Tooth & Claw Academy for Magical Creatures).

Leading up to the convention, Thought Bubble Festival hosts a week of films, workshops, talks, which will take place in Leeds and across Yorkshire. This year’s festival features the debut exhibition of Secrets of the Majestic, a new anthology of short comics from indie creators celebrating the infamous Harrogate Majestic hotel toilets and the return of the Vice Press x Thought Bubble collaboration which celebrates the 40th anniversary of James Cameron’s The Terminator with a new, officially licenced film poster by Florey.

As part of this year’s festival and in partnership with The Lakes International Comic Art Festival and the British Council, Thought Bubble Festival is honoured to host ‘Enter the Mulberry Tree and Fly Free’; an exhibition of work by 12 Palestinian comic creators. The first of its kind outside the Middle East and North Africa, the exhibition is curated by Lebanon-based writer, journalist and leading expert on Arab comics, George Khoury and will explore identity, geopolitics and deeply personal perspectives on Palestine.

Taking place over the final two days of the festival, Thought Bubble Comic Convention’s tickets are on sale now, with ticket options for families and students, while under 12s, carers and over 65s tickets remain totally free. Tickets give access to all events within the comic convention weekend; panels, workshops, guest signings, as well as the four huge halls of exhibitors.

After achieving their best ever attendance at Harrogate in 2023, the team at Thought Bubble are anticipating a sell-out event in 2024 and encourage fans to get their tickets soon.

Thought Bubble Comic Convention 2024 tickets are on sale now and the convention programme can be found in full here

Thought Bubble Director Chloë Green said: We’ve been working on the comic convention programme for months and months, some bits a whole year! So finally sharing it with everything is very nerve wracking, but also very exciting. It’s a fun thing to be able to put out into the world. Hope you like it! See you all really, really REALLY soon!

