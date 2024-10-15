Our NHS – the next chapter: launch of We Need to Talk public engagement in Humber and North Yorkshire

The local NHS across Humber and North Yorkshire is embarking on We Need to Talk – a four-week conversation with people through social media and in-person focus groups about the future of the NHS in our area.

It will lay bare some of the difficulties faced by the NHS, whilst giving people an opportunity to signal how they might want the NHS to change to meet the challenges of today and the demands of the future.

In a snap poll carried out by NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) ahead of the public engagement, almost 63 per cent of the 428 people who responded said the NHS needed to change.

There’s further information about We Need to Talk and details of how people can get involved in the conversation at www.ourNHS.org as well as a link to a short survey.

People without access to the internet can request further information and a paper copy of the survey by calling 01482 672156 or by writing to (no stamp required):-

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire ICB

FREEPOST RTTL-HSBE-BLHL

Health House

Grange Park Lane

Willerby

HULL

HU10 6DT

Dr Nigel Wells, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire ICB’s Executive Director of Clinical and Professional, said: In the NHS, we couldn’t ask for a more dedicated and compassionate workforce, so it is enormously frustrating when we can’t always give people the care we would want to give because of the pressure the NHS is under. We have to be honest. Right now, the NHS is in serious trouble. And without action, we know many of the issues we’re facing will only get worse, which isn’t fair on patients or our staff. If you’ve struggled to get an appointment with your GP, can’t see a dentist, spent hours waiting to be seen in an A&E, or months waiting for an operation, you will have experienced first-hand an NHS that’s struggling to deal with a population that’s generally in poorer health since COVID and buckling under the weight of demand. There have been some green shoots of recovery from the COVID pandemic, but without some big shifts in the way we deliver health and care, these will wither on the vine. We Need to Talk is about understanding how you might feel about this direction of travel, and what matters to you, so together we can turn a page and start writing a new chapter for the NHS.

Health leaders in Humber and North Yorkshire say they want to create better community services closer to people’s homes, more specialist hospitals and centres for excellence to provide the best emergency, expert and high-quality care for those who need it, make better use of technology, and focus on prevention and early intervention to ensure people live more years in good health.

Reducing gaps in life expectancy between people in our richest and poorest communities remains a key priority, together with creating an NHS workforce that’s “adaptable, effective and happier”.

The launch of We Need to Talk follows the publication of a report by Lord Ara Darzi into the state of our national health service.

Lord Darzi concluded the NHS “is in a critical condition” but “its vital signs are strong”.

The Government says a 10-year plan for the NHS will be published next year, but it has already said it wants to see more community care, better use of digital technology and more done to prevent ill health.

NHS on About We Need to Talk

Over four weeks, we want people ideas on how we can:

Use technology better

Improve the way we plan and organise our workforce to boost efficiency, adaptability and job satisfaction

on preventing illness rather than just treating it

Listen to your needs and involve everyone in this conversation

Move more care into the community

Ensure patient safety and consistent high-quality care everywhere

Focus on what matters most

More information is available at www.ourNHS.org or you can read the Case for Change document.

About Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership

The Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership is a collaboration of health and care organisations bringing together NHS organisations, local councils, health and care providers and voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations. It is committed to ensuring everyone living in in the area can live a happy, healthy life. Six geographical places make up Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership: North Yorkshire, City of York, Hull, East Riding, North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire.

About Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire ICB is a statutory organisation accountable for NHS spend and performance on behalf of 1.7 million people across York, North Yorkshire, East Riding of Yorkshire, Hull, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire. The ICB is a core member of the Humber and North Yorkshire Health and Care Partnership, alongside NHS providers, local councils, health and care providers and voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) organisations.