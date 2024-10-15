Free Halloween entertainment on offer during half-term

Children can explore secret tunnels, go on spooky bat hunts and take part in other fun-filled activities for free this October half-term.

Families are invited to discover the hidden history of Knaresborough Castle where an underground tunnel once used for covert escapes and surprise attacks will be open for exploration.

The Sallyport, a fascinating remnant of medieval military strategy, allowed soldiers to sneak in and out of the fortress undetected. Visitors can journey back in time on guided tours and experience this intriguing part of the castle’s defence firsthand.

For younger explorers the newly revamped Castle Critters Room offers a world of fun, complete with a play kitchen, foam building blocks, and a Lego corner. On November 1, Knaresborough Library will be visiting for story time fun for the little ones.

This interactive space is perfect for children to engage and play while learning about the castle’s past with history hunts and Halloween themed trails on offer. The venue is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 10am to 3.30pm. Admission is £4 for adults, with children free.

Over at the Royal Pump Room in Harrogate, a £20,000 restoration has revived this Georgian marvel to its former glory. Once a refuge for those seeking Harrogate’s healing waters, the Pump Room now features a relocated decorative fountain and a light-filled cream-toned interior designed to evoke the elegance of the Victorian era.

From Tuesday, October 29 to Sunday, November 3, families can explore the fascinating museum which is packed with history and fun activities for all ages. On Thursday, October 31, there is free object handling drop-in session with the museum team.

There is also a bat hunt trail where visitors have to find the spooky critters hiding around the museum. There is no need to book, and admission is £4 with children free.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture and arts, Cllr Simon Myers, said: These historic sites, overseen by North Yorkshire Council, offer the perfect blend of rich history and engaging activities for all. From exploring the hidden history of Knaresborough Castle to engaging hands-on fun in the Castle Critters Room, there’s something for every family member to enjoy. These experiences alongside the beautifully restored Royal Pump Room, create the perfect opportunity for families to connect with the rich heritage of North Yorkshire while making lasting memories together.

There are half-term events in towns across the county, including at Skipton Town Hall where there is a full programme of activities, including an art club, planetarium experience, free craft sessions and a kids comedy night.

Families on October 30 can join a free relaxed Halloween craft session in the Concert Hall. Suitable for children of all ages, visitors can choose from a range of activities and craft materials. Children can make a hanging paper pumpkin or bat, plus a scratch art bat. There are two drop-in craft sessions, 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm.

Skipton Town Hall will also be hosting Spooky Shakespeare, where spectres from performances past must retell their stories to find peace in the literary afterlife. Visitors can enjoy a world of handmade puppets, music, and storytelling, all performed from a single suitcase.

Suitable for children aged four to 11, the performance is perfect for families looking to enjoy Halloween together with a touch of literary magic and creativity. Tickets for the event, which starts at 2pm, are £5. Visit the Skipton Town Hall website at https://skiptontownhall.co.uk/whats-on/ for more details.

Elsewhere, a free make and take session will also be taking place at the Mercer Art Gallery in Harrogate as an all-day drop-in from 10am to 4pm from Tuesday to Sunday, while Knaresborough library has junk modelling, Halloween craft sessions, Lego day and bedtime stories and crafts.

Meanwhile, Adult Learning North Yorkshire is offering free Halloween-themed family activities across the county.

The family fun with crafts sessions are designed for parents, carers, and their children to come together and create eco-friendly Halloween decorations using basic, sustainable materials.

Events are taking place at in libraries at Catterick, Ripon, Whitby, Scarborough, Knaresborough, Norton, Selby, Skipton, Filey, Thirsk, Harrogate, Malton, Northallerton and Pickering between October 28 and November 1.

For information and timings visit https://tinyurl.com/FamilyFunCraftsHalloween.