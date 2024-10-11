Recycle Week marks the launch of safe vape disposal scheme

Residents in North Yorkshire are being urged to dispose of their used vapes responsibly as part of the UK’s biggest celebration of recycling.

In its 21st year, Recycle Week runs from October 14 to 20, and shines a light on the nation’s recycling habits through activities and initiatives.

In North Yorkshire, vape recycling bins have been installed at all 20 household waste recycling centres, with the aim of avoiding them ending up in kerbside bins.

Materials used in single use vapes can be harmful to the environment and need to be disposed of separately.

Once collected at the recycling centres, they are transported to the recycling facility to be dismantled and the lithium-ion battery is removed for processing while the metals and plastics are recycled.

Lithium-ion batteries can cause fires if they are discarded in kerbside recycling or waste bins. Most fires in the waste collection and recycling industry are caused by these batteries.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste services, Cllr Greg White, said: This exciting new initiative has the aim of ensuring that people who use vape devices know how to dispose of them in the right way. Vapes are not safe to be recycled or disposed of in kerbside bins or boxes at home. One incorrectly discarded vape could cause huge damage or serious injury. In August, we also introduced coffee pod bins at our recycling centres as we aim to continue expanding what we accept at our recycling centres. These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to responsible recycling and reducing our carbon footprint. And, as always, during Recycle Week we are raising awareness of commonly missed items that can be recycled but end up in the rubbish. This includes empty aerosols, plastic cleaning product bottles, plastic toiletry bottles and food tins.

Research released this year from Material Focus found that, in the UK, the public is buying 7.7 million single use vapes per week, which has doubled compared to 2022.

People are also throwing away five million single use vapes per week, or eight per second, which has quadrupled compared to 2022.