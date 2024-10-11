Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing onto Valley Gardens

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed onto Valley Gardens in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 2.50am today (Thursday 10 Oct) and police were alerted to it by calls from the public.

Police attended to find the Mazda in a grassed area of the gardens and we breathalysed the driver, a local man in his 30s.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving but was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.