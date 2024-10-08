TV personalities to host Yorkshire charity event

TV and radio presenters, Emma Jones and Ross Fiddes, will host the annual Firecracker Ball taking place at Rudding Park, on 9th November. Now in its 23rd year, the event has raised almost £3.4 million for Barnardo’s, since it became its chosen charity in 2002.

Emma Jones has worked for a variety of platforms including, the BBC, Racing TV and Leeds United TV. Ross Fiddes is a regular presenter across the BBC, working with younger audiences and BBC Sport.

The broadcasters are regularly seen as advocates for positive initiatives. Emma has been a guest lecturer at Staffordshire University, hosted various community events, and champions the importance of looking after your mental health throughout your professional life.

In 2022, Ross was announced as an ambassador for social care charity, Community Integrated Care, and is involved in the Inclusive Volunteering Media Club, offering advice to members about working in the industry.

In 2023, the pair joined forces to promote the Kids Go Free campaign lead by Bradford Bulls, which granted 8,000 free season tickets to children under eighteen in the Bradford area.

Emma Jones said: I’m so honoured to be part of the Firecracker Ball this year. The money raised from the event has such a powerful impact on children’s lives, and it’s incredible to see the Yorkshire community come together to support Barnardo’s in such a meaningful way. I can’t wait for the night!

Ross Fiddes added: Hosting the Firecracker Ball alongside my pal, is an absolute privilege. The combination of an enchanting theme, brilliant entertainment, and the chance to raise crucial funds for Barnardo’s makes this a very special occasion. It’s going to be an amazing evening, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.

Chair of the Firecracker Ball committee, Tom Dempsey, said: We are absolutely thrilled to have Emma and Ross on board for this year’s Firecracker Ball. Their passion for positive causes and well-known presence in the entertainment industry will elevate the evening to new heights. With our new midnight garden theme, world-class entertainment, and the incredible support we continue to receive, this year’s Firecracker Ball will be one for the history books. The funds raised make a life-changing difference to children supported by Barnardo’s, and we are immensely grateful to everyone who has made this event possible.

Emma and Ross are in good company on the night, as guests will also be treated to world-class performers, including Alfie Boe OBE, Angus Ashworth, and the highly anticipated return of Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ band. A highlight of this year’s event is the menu designed by Adam Degg, the Yorkshire chef who recently made his BBC Two Great British Menu debut.

Tickets are selling rapidly, with only three tables left. To book tickets or a table, for more information, including sponsorship opportunities and auction prize donations, please visit www.thefirecrackerball.co.uk/Book or contact Kirsty Guy at 07522 216125.