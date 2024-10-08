Harrogate Convention Centre set to welcome the 30th Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show

History will be made when the Harrogate Convention Centre (HCC) opens its doors for the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show, sponsored by Korniche, from 1-3 November 2024. The show, which features the biggest ever line-up of property experts in the North of England, will be celebrating its 30th birthday.

The exhibition is expected to attract nearly 10,000 visitors, bringing an approximate economic impact of £450,000 to the spa town.

Since the first event took place in 1994, the Homebuilding & Renovating Show has attracted visitors with a combined project spend of £150 billion and has sold enough exhibition space to fill Wembley Stadium 200 times. Totalling all the show days from the past 30 years, the event will have run for over 450 days.

87% of the Harrogate show visitors have a project on the go or will have in the next 12 months; on average they spend nearly four hours at the show and over half (54%) say that the Homebuilding & Renovating Show is the only show they visit.

Over 240 exhibitors will gather at HCC to present thousands of innovative products and services to enable visitors to see, touch and compare the latest advances to bring their projects together.

Bespoke one-to-one advice is on offer from the panel of show experts with 15-minute consultations available to book in the Advice Centre.

In addition, a series of seminars and masterclasses in the Seminar and Masterclass Theatres from a collection of leading property experts will impart knowledge and expertise by covering a range of topics including: a comprehensive guide to home solar installation; VAT for self-builders; mastering build costs; how heat pumps work, and much more.

To maximise the efficiency of the home, there will also be a series of eco-energy-focused sessions from specialists, enabling visitors to achieve their home energy goals.

Paula Lorimer, Director at Harrogate Convention Centre, said: We’d like to wish the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show a very happy 30th birthday, in what we know will be a special celebratory event. The show is set to bring together the entire homebuilding sector, with thousands of brands and an impressive line-up of industry experts featuring at this year’s event, celebrating a long and rich history with Harrogate. It will also bring significant footfall to our spa town.

Doors are open at 10am until 5pm on 1 and 2 November, and 10am until 4:30pm on 3 November 2024.

To attend the Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show for free, click on this link to register for a pair of free tickets for any one day of the show.

Other upcoming exhibitions at HCC include Harrogate International Nursery Fair (13-15 October, trade only), Thought Bubble Comic Convention (16-17 November) and The Knitting & Stitching Show (21-24 November).