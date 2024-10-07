North Yorkshire drug and alcohol support service celebrates ten-year milestone

North Yorkshire Horizons, whose services support people to end or reduce their drug and alcohol use throughout the county, are celebrating their tenth birthday this October.

North Yorkshire Horizons began helping people in 2014, with hubs in Scarborough, Selby, North Allerton, Harrogate and Skipton.

They work with people from first deciding to reach out for support, through to helping maintain longer term changes, while taking support out to people in their local communities.

North Yorkshire Horizons, which is the longest serving substance use service of the national charity Waythrough, has much to be proud of when looking back over their ten-year history.

During 2023-2024:

2,545 people engaged in structured treatment

The service carried out 18,549 interventions

and they supported 978 people to achieve their recovery goal

Their quality of care has also been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission and received the Venetia Ann Wrigley Heart of North Yorkshire Award for Extraordinary Dedication & Commitment.

Speaking about the care they received, someone recently supported by North Yorkshire Horizons said: This service could not be better for me. My worker is brilliant – very understanding and supportive. I am thriving and I would not be where I am today without the support from Horizons.

To mark the milestone NYH are holding a number of events at hubs across North Yorkshire from the 7-11 October.

Mark Vidgen, North Yorkshire Horizons Operations Director, said of the celebrations: We are really proud of our development and growth over the last decade and all that we have achieved; from the thousands of people we have supported and those we have helped to achieve their recovery goals, to the partnerships we have made, working together to strengthen services and improve care across the county.

Lee Wilson, Waythrough Regional Director for Leeds, Bradford and North Yorkshire added: The hard work doesn’t end here. We have big plans for the coming year, which include increasing numbers in treatment and people achieving their recovery goals, improving continuity of care and continuing our work with Local Maternity Networks and Public Health to improve identification and prevention of foetal alcohol syndrome infants, to name a few. We do however want to celebrate and take stock of how far we have come from our formation in 2014.

For more information visit www.nyhorizons.org.uk

Find out more at www.waythrough.org.uk