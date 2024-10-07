Councillors support greenbelt project as loan deadline looms

A community group rallying to raise funds to pay off a loan, used to buy 60 acres of greenbelt land to safeguard it from future development, has received a welcome boost.

Two North Yorkshire councillors have collectively donated £5,000 to support the Knaresborough Forest Park project and are urging others to join the fundraising effort.

A community benefit society, Long Lands Common, raised about £900,000 through a mix of grants and loans to buy nine fields to create a green corridor stretching from the River Nidd in Knaresborough to Nidderdale Greenway near Bilton.

The aim was to protect the land – once part of the ancient Royal Forest of Knaresborough – preserving it as a community woodland and nature reserve while incorporating community food growing and traditional crafts like coppicing.

A crowdfunding page has been launched to try raise the outstanding £300,000 needed to clear the remaining debt before interest charges start accumulating in November. Nearly half the amount has been raised so far but there is still a long way to go.

Cllr Matt Walker, who represents the Knaresborough West division on North Yorkshire Council and put forward £2,610, said: This land is more than just a patch of greenbelt, it’s a vital part of our local heritage. The benefits of spending time outdoors are well-documented, contributing significantly to both mental and physical well-being. We have a unique opportunity to preserve it for future generations but time is running out.

The member for the council’s Ouseburn division, Cllr Arnold Warneken, who donated £2,390, said he was “inspired” to get involved by the hard work and determination of everyone involved in the project.

Cllr Arnold Warneken said: Knaresborough Forest Park is a place where wildlife can thrive and local families can enjoy nature. I strongly encourage everyone to go and visit the park and experience the breathtaking views firsthand. We have made great progress but I’m urging everyone who cares about the environment and our community to donate whatever they can.

With the deadline fast approaching to repay the loan, members of Local Lands Common have expressed their “gratitude” to the councillors for their help.

Membership secretary Alison Organ said: We are truly thankful to Arnold and Matt for their invaluable support for the project. While we were able to buy the land in early August, we now find ourselves in a race against time to raise the necessary funds to repay the bridging loans by November 5, before interest starts accruing. It’s important to us that we use investors’ money wisely and we’d much rather see it go towards the heart of the project than towards interest payments. We encourage people to become shareholders to gain ownership of the land and join our wonderful community, but people who don’t want to buy shares, which start at £50, can donate any amount they wish.

Membership secretary Alison Organ said: Anyone who feels “moved” to support the project could help make a “real difference”.

For anyone wishing to donate and keep Knaresborough Forest Park in the hands of the community, more information is available at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/long-lands-community