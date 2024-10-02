Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Harrogate man who died following attack, as two are charged with murder

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Harrogate have charged two people with murder.

The two men aged 26 and 34 were charged today (Wednesday 02 October 2024). They were both remanded in custody before they appear at York Magistrates Court tomorrow (Thursday 03 October 2024).

The charges follow an investigation after we were called to reports of an incident at a flat in Strawberry Dale, Harrogate on Sunday night.

A third man in his 40s who was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released on bail.

Police have now name the man who died in the incident as 56-year-old Paul Tillet.

Paul’s family have paid the following tribute to him: Paul, you were a much-loved son, dad, brother and uncle, who will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. You will never be forgotten. Sleep tight, we love you.

Paul’s daughter separately said: My dad’s life ended way too soon, he will be missed dearly by close friends and family. He brought me up with so much love and respect and I’ll always remember the great moments we shared. I’ll forever miss him, and I hold him close to my heart, and be devastated on the things he’ll miss throughout my life. I hope he is at peace.