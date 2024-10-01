Appeal following assault in Tadcaster

Police are appealing for information following an assault that occurred in Tadcaster.

It happened on the High Street outside the Tadcaster Pharmacy at 4.40pm on Wednesday 25 September.

A man who is described as being young assaulted a member of the public. Following the incident, the victim sustained multiple injuries to his head which required treatment in hospital.

They are particularly appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or if anyone has driven past at this time who may have dash cam footage.

Please email Jordan.myers@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jordan Myers, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240175289 when passing on information.