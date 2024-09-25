Mobile phone theft from Harrogate library

Police have issued CCTV image of someone we would like to speak to following the theft of a mobile phone from the Library in Harrogate.

The phone was stolen from the library on Victoria Avenue on Wednesday 28 August 2024.

Anyone with any information is asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240157056 when passing on information.