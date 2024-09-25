Christmas fayre to return to Harrogate

A Christmas fayre will once again be staged across three weekends in Harrogate latter this year.

This is the fourth time it has been in Harrogate, with the first year being 2021.

Unlike the Harrogate Christmas Market that was staged on Montpellier Hill, and was a locally organised event, the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, is a bought-in event from Market Place, with backing by North Yorkshire Council.

Friday, 29 November 2024 to until Sunday, 15 December 2024.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: The Harrogate Christmas Fayre is a popular event in the North Yorkshire calendar, so we are delighted that it is returning for 2024. Events such as these make a significant impact for the tourism industry at a crucial time in the business calendar. They bring footfall into town centres as well as attracting visitors from outside of the area to plan their festive break here in North Yorkshire.

The fayre includes 50 stalls with independent traders from Yorkshire as well as from across the country and Europe selling Christmas gifts, decorations and seasonal culinary treats.

The event will not be solely limited to the town centre as the Little Bird Made artisan market returns to Valley Gardens for the three weekends during the Christmas fayre. Jewellery, crafts and gifts from local traders will also be on sale.

The Candy Cane Express road train will return, taking visitors on a tour of the town on Fridays to Sundays during the Christmas fayre.

A giant 32-metre Ferris wheel will offer spectacular views of Harrogate and the surrounding area, both during the day and evening to allow visitors to experience the Christmas lights and illuminations from above.