Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra Concert – A Night at the Opera

Saturday 12 October – St Mark’s Church, Harrogate, 7:30pm

Sunday 13 October – St John the Baptist, Easingwold, 3:00pm

Conductor: Jeremy Carnall Leader: Chloe Fletcher

With Daisy Lapworth (Soprano)

The Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra Concert say they are very excited to announce details of our Autumn concert.

It features the stunning voice of Daisy Lapworth who will be singing some very familiar famous operatic arias including:

Mozart: ‘Porgi amor’ from the Marriage of Figaro

Wagner: ‘Träume’ from the Wesendonk Lieder

Sullivan: ‘Poor Wand’ring One’ from the Pirates of Penzance

Bizet: Carmen Suites

Daisy Lapworth has recently completed her studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Primarily, Daisy’s interest in singing was explored through musical theatre, so she continued her studies with a BTEC in Performing Arts.

It wasn’t until she went to Dorset Opera’s summer schools that she realised that perhaps an operatic route might suit her better. She then started lessons with Andrew Foan, who prepared her for conservatoire auditions. Now, having completed her degree, she has returned to Andrew’s studio to continue her professional development.

Daisy feels passionately that music, and particularly classical music, should be accessible to people from all walks of life and endeavours to bring classical music to the community and open the door to the opera and classical world to those who, similarly to herself, didn’t know it could be an option for them.

http://www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk/