Banff Mountain Film Festival Tour – thrilling adventure on the big screen

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is returning to venues around the UK this autumn, with a new set

of thrilling adventure films.

HCC Auditorium, Harrogate, on 15 October 2024

With extreme BASE jumping, paragliding, skiing and more, the Banff 2024 Blue Film Programme features a new collection of gripping action films from remote regions of the globe.

Tour Director, Neil Teasdale, said: Get ready for an inspirational night of adventure from the wildest corners of the planet. With intrepid athletes, spectacular cinematography and a big dose of adrenaline, the Banff Mountain Film Festival stars the best new films from the world’s top adventure filmmakers. Plus, we guarantee you’ll be inspired to have an adventure of your own as well.

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Now in its 15th year, the UK and Ireland tour will visit over 50 locations in spring and autumn 2024.

Film highlights include:

Eternal Flame

Jumping from the top of Nameless Tower in Pakistan (6,200m), after having climbed the Eternal Flame route, is to combine one of the most beautiful climbs in the world with one of the most beautiful BASE jumps imaginable. Following in the footsteps of pioneer jumpers from the early 1990s, BASE jumpers Éric Jamet and Antoine Pecher take on this immense adventure. Beauty, power and fear all contribute to the experience.

No Way!

Watch out – there’s a paraglider about! Pro paraglider pilot and video maker Jean Baptiste Chandelier specialises in proximity flying: swooping low to the ground and over natural or man-made obstacles. In this joyful short film, ‘JB’ takes his unique low-flying, ground-skimming art combining paragliding and filmmaking to a whole new level.

Going Greenland

How do we follow our dreams while living in a way that is more in harmony with our environment?

Athletes Rachael Burks and Jessica Baker attempt to find out, by combining a renewable energy sailboat with an arctic ski expedition in Greenland. The result is an inspiring and formidable voyage, with compromise and progress going hand in hand on an experimental journey through the wild landscapes and seascapes of Western Greenland.