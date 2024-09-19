Harrogate Cycle Action question progress on Highways issues in Harrogate

The Harrogate District Cycle Action raised a question at the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Committee meeting on 12 September 2024 – that’s the forum of the County Councillors in this locality.

We are publishing the question and the response, as due to a new council policy, they no longer read out and publicly respond to questions where the individual asking the question has not attended.

Dear Councillor and Officers. We have read the report presented to you today. However we ask you to look at the detail bearing in mind that significant funding has been won by North Yorkshire and in those ten years all that has been built is a small section of a poorly implemented cycle path. Consultants have consumed vast amounts of money, reports written but nothing has been delivered. Work to repair and improve the Rossett path has been completed this month and we thank officers for this. Look carefully at what is written in the report. Eight projects have no timeline, just to be confirmed. Eight projects have Quarters offered. These are unspecific with no actual timelines or milestones. The Tiger crossing mentioned for Oatlands Drive is an incorrect term, it should be a parallel crossing. The simple scheme of a raised table at Bilton Lane is still waiting for the Road Safety Audit report eight months after it was requested. This crossing of the Greenway is an important addition to the network. This very small scheme has now been going on since early 2023. This is how long it takes to get work done. The Killinghall build out is a similar story. We are told consultations are taking place, letters being sent out but time and again at our meetings these things have not happened. The timeline of this project has been repeatedly delayed. If any Road Safety Audits are required for any of the schemes in this document North Yorkshire have already made it clear that they do not have the staff to do this work. There are a number of TRO’s required for the 20 mph zones. Are you confident that the timelines will be achieved bearing in mind that the TRO for work around the school street scheme on Beechwood Grove was advertised in October 2023 and is still to be completed. There is a resource and processes issue within the department which needs to be addressed if any of the schemes have any chance of being delivered. So I repeat look carefully at this report. Do you have confidence that you will at the next meeting see a raft of schemes that will have been delivered? Does the team have the necessary resources and can they follow all the processes required that will see these schemes delivered? HDCA.

Response from Melisa Burnham (Area Manager, Highways and Transportation):