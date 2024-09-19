Builders offered free workshops on energy efficiency techniques

Builders in North Yorkshire are being urged to take part in free hands-on building workshops to train in energy efficiency techniques.

As part of North Yorkshire Council’s Local Energy Advice Demonstrator (LEAD) project, retrofit training is being offered to help builders transform their approach to building design and construction and conform to Part L Building Regulations.

Part L provides guidance on energy efficiency and covers the thermal performance of a building’s fabric and heating systems.

The two half-day sessions will focus on the critical role of airtightness in modern building practices that will shape housebuilding and renovation into the future.

Delivered by an industry leading airtightness company, Partel, the courses will offer practical experience with membranes, tapes, airtight components and tools, and provide expert techniques and troubleshooting tips from industry experts.

The workshop will cover:

Why buildings need to be more airtight.

Condensation risk.

Airtightness and ventilation.

How to build an airtight structure.

Retrofitting airtightness.

Breathability.

Specifying the correct product(s).

North Yorkshire Council’s executive members for housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “There are undeniable advantages of airtight buildings, including energy efficiency, indoor air quality, moisture control, and structural integrity which is vital for modern day homes.

“We hope that builders will take advantage of these free sessions and help us build a more sustainable and energy efficient county.”

The workshops take place from 8am until 12.30pm on:

Friday, October 4, at The Regen Centre, Riccall, Landing Lane, Riccall YO19 6PW. https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/OctoberWorkshop

Friday, November 8, at Hutton Rudby Village Hall, Enterpen, Hutton Rudby TS15 0EJ. https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/NovemberWorkshop

In addition to the hands-on workshops, there is a building airtightness webinar by one of the country’s leading building airtightness experts Diane Hubbard from Green Footsteps Ltd on:

Wednesday, September 25, Practical Retrofit Airtightness for Builders from 5pm-6pm https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/AirtightnessForBuilders

The project is part-funded by Tees Valley Combined Authority and the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.