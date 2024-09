Emergency services were called to a workplace accident at Wensleydale Creameries in Hawes on 13 September 2024

Polcie were alerted to the incident at 5.13pm on Friday 13 September 2024.

Ambulance, fire and the police attended the scene. Two people were conveyed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

REF: NYP-13092024-0351