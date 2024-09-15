Final call to get tickets for Strutting for Saint Michael’s Hospice Fashion Show

Organisers are making a final push for ticket sales for the Strutting for Saint Michael’s Hospice Fashion Show

The event will be held on 20 September, 2024, at the Harrogate Masonic Hall and will raise funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice, with 100% of the profits going directly to the charity who have been providing the hospice care, emotional well-being and bereavement support to local communities across North Yorkshire since 1987.

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Harrogate/Harrogate-Masonic-Hall/Strutting-for-Saint-Michaels-Hospice-Fashion-Show/39301584/