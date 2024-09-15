Final call to get tickets for Strutting for Saint Michael’s Hospice Fashion Show

15 September 2024
·

Organisers are making a final push for ticket sales for the Strutting for Saint Michael’s Hospice Fashion Show

The event will be held on 20 September, 2024, at the Harrogate Masonic Hall and will raise funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice, with 100% of the profits going directly to the charity who have been providing the  hospice care, emotional well-being and bereavement support to local communities across North Yorkshire since 1987.

https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Harrogate/Harrogate-Masonic-Hall/Strutting-for-Saint-Michaels-Hospice-Fashion-Show/39301584/

 

Strutting for Saint Michael's Hospice Fashion Show
Strutting for Saint Michael’s Hospice Fashion Show

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertising

Advertising

Go toTop