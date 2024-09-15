CCTV appeal following Harrogate theft

Police are appealing for information about a theft that occurred at TK Max in the Victoria Shopping Centre.

The incident happened at 12.20hrs on Wednesday 21 August 2024. A man made no attempt to pay for nearly £60 worth of goods and left the store.

You can email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240151879 when passing on information.