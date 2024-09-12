Memorial Charity Concert for Martin Gerrard is a true family affair

Well known Harrogate businessman Martin Gerrard sadly passed away in June 2024.

Martin Gerrard was Harrogate Businessman of the year in 2018 and was incredibly well-connected in Harrogate as witnessed by the large numbers who turned up at his funeral on 5 July at St Peter’s Church.

Family have now come together to organise a memorial concert on the day he would have turned 70-years-old.

The concert will feature Martin’s sister-in-law and niece.

Brother, Nick Gerrard said: He was involved in so many Harrogate organisations and charities that he was affectionately known as Mr Harrogate. The 28 September was to have been a celebration of his 70th birthday so that is why the date has been chosen for the concert as many would have been going to that. Martin’s last few weeks were spent under the excellent care of St Michael’s hospice and we have arranged this fully professional concert to raise funds on top of the c£1400 raised at his funeral.

A beautiful medley of music, dance and readings including.

Bach, Chaminade, Massanet, Doppler and Schubert

Saturday 28 September 2024, 7.30pm

The Wesley Centre, 28, Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 2PP

Tickets £15 (£5 under 16)

Available on the door or by emailing nickgerrard12@gmail.com