Carlton Lodge Activity Centre launches ‘Green Commutes’ Initiative

Carlton Lodge Activity Centre has developed a new initiative, the “Green Commute” to help their eco-friendly agenda.

The idea is that for the month of September as an organisation, each team member will make a note of the number of green commutes they make. What is a green commute? The Carlton Lodge team have defined it as a journey to work or part of work that is helpful to the environment, so that’s walking, cycling, scooters, car sharing (but only the non-driver) using public transport (trains and buses – planes don’t count) and for those able, even using kayaks.

David Sharp, chief executive of Carlton Lodge and North Yorkshire Youth (NYY): Rather than count numbers of miles we are just counting the number of times each one of the team does it. So as an example, if I cycle to work and back that is two journeys, if during the day I walk to the station and use the train to have a meeting in York that’s another two journeys. We’ll be sharing our outcomes with the young people who attend our various activity days and courses so that we can hopefully embed some eco-friendly messaging in our work to influence a positive attitude toward the environment.

Team members are collecting the info for the NYY Youth Development Team and for Carlton Lodge. This will be collated at the end of the month and an assessment of contributions to the organisation’s eco-friendly agenda.