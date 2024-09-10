Harrogate could have a striking new mural next to the bus and railway stations

North Yorkshire Council is looking to install a mural on a wall between the Harrogate Bus Station and Railway Station.

The council say that it will cost between £15,000 and £20,000 and will create a captivating and inspiring

mural. tt will be visually striking, engaging, and contribute positively to the local environment.

Further more they say that the existing wall along the Station Parade car parking contributes negatively to the area.

The budget spend is yet to be approved, but the budget is been sought, on the basis of the following benefits: