Harrogate could have a striking new mural next to the bus and railway stations

North Yorkshire Council is looking to install a mural on a wall between the Harrogate Bus Station and Railway Station.
The council say that it will cost between £15,000 and £20,000 and will create a captivating and inspiring
mural. tt will be visually striking, engaging, and contribute positively to the local environment.
Further more they say that the existing wall along the Station Parade car parking contributes negatively to the area.
The budget spend is yet to be approved, but the budget is been sought, on the basis of the following benefits:
- Transforming an existing eyesore and improving the overall visual aspect of the area;
- Murals can become an iconic symbol for the town, contributing to its branding and making it more attractive for events;
- Public murals are often shared on social media, providing free marketing, and encouraging more visitors;
- The Mural will serve as an educational tool, conveying messages about local history and community and fostering a
sense of identity and pride;
- Murals can inspire local youth to engage in the arts.