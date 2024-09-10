Council consultation exercise to build a picture of physical activity and leisure services

Up until now the leisure centres have been managed by five different operators in the former district council areas. They will move to be part of Active North Yorkshire in phases, operated by North Yorkshire Council as “active well-being hubs”.

The facilities in the former Hambleton and Craven council areas will adopt the new Active North Yorkshire identity later this year.

Services currently provided by Brimhams Active in the Harrogate area and Richmondshire Leisure Trust will move by spring 2025.

The last phase, in 2027, will see the transfer of facilities and services currently provided by Everyone Active in the former Ryedale and Scarborough council areas.

An eight week-long consultation exercise from Monday, 9 September 2024 aims to build a picture of physical activity across the county and understand what people take part in now, and what they would like to see available in the future.

To access the survey – which closes on November 4 – go to www.northyorks.gov.uk/LetsTalk

The survey will help develop leisure facilities and community-based sport and leisure provision. North Yorkshire Council’s new Active North Yorkshire (ANY) brand came into play at the start of this month when two of its leisure centres – in Selby and Tadcaster – were brought under the umbrella.

This new ANY service will take a stronger focus on health and wellbeing and aims to support more people to be active, especially those who may need more help and those who don’t currently use the leisure service.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for leisure, Cllr Simon Myers, said: Through this survey we hope to find out how people keep active, what is important about being active and any barriers they face. We realise not everyone will use our centres to keep active so in order to build a full picture of physical activity in the community, it’s also important to find out about individual or team sports or activities like walking or cycling. And for those who do use the centres we want to know about their experience there, the strengths and where they can improve. For those who don’t use them we want to know why. This will help us to develop our services for the future.

He said that there could be more need for help for people with long-term health conditions and where more specialised equipment, tailored health and wellbeing programmes, or more accessible facilities are needed. Centres may also be able to offer a broader range of support such as health checks, nutritional advice, or mental health services.

It is also possible to take part by:

· Picking up a paper copy from your local library, leisure centre or main local council office and return it in the envelope provided.

· Contacting 0300 131 2 131 to request a survey – when prompted say ‘Let’s Talk’.

· Emailing LetsTalk@northyorks.gov.uk

Accessible formats of the survey are available on request.

Officers will also be available to listen to views and answer questions in person at events across the county in September and October. A list of dates will be available on the website soon.