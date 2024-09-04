Harrogate Literature Festival 10 to 20 October 2024

The Harrogate Literature Festival runs from 10 to 20 October 2024.

This year’s special guests include former prime minister Theresa May, celebrated author Victoria Hislop, writer and comedian Adam Kay, and GP and bestselling author Dr Amir Khan.

Theresa May was prime minister during one of the most turbulent periods of modern British politics and her latest book, The Abuse of Power, provides a critical examination of systemic failures and the misuse of authority within public institutions. In her talk, the former Conservative Party leader will discuss her time in government and the importance of integrity and accountability in leadership.

Historical literature fans will get the chance to hear from Victoria Hislop, whose novel, The Figurine, weaves a tale of history, art and love. The celebrated author will discuss the inspiration behind her new novel, the significance of cultural heritage and her passion for Greek history and culture. Renowned historian and author Alison Weir, whose latest book, Mary I: Queen of Sorrows, delves into the life of Mary I England, also joins the lineup to share the monarch’s personal struggles alongside her legacy in British history.

Doctor turned comedian and writer Adam Kay, author of critically acclaimed memoir This Is Going to Hurt, will talk about his latest book, Undoctored, and share candid stories from his time in healthcare. Also taking to the Harrogate stage is the much-loved actor, comedian and writer Doon Mackichan, whose many credits include The Day Today, Two Doors Down and the Emmy-winning Smack the Pony, who will discuss her feminist memoir My Lady Parts.

Other Festival highlights include etiquette coach and Sunday Times bestselling author William Hanson, whose new book Just Good Manners celebrates the British way of doing things, and BBC journalist and broadcaster Ros Atkins, who will talk about his book The Art of Explanation, and his career in journalism.

Elsewhere, former SAS medical officer Richard Villar explores the raw, often harrowing, realities of working as a medic in conflict zones. The war surgeon volunteered to provide support in war-torn Gaza and will talk about his first-hand experiences and his forthcoming book, Gaza Medic: A War Surgeon’s Story 2024.

The Festival, held at the Crown Hotel in the popular North Yorkshire spa town, celebrates great writing and leading thinkers, sharing stories with as wide an audience as possible and featuring a diverse programme designed to entertain, inspire, educate, challenge and amuse.

Raworths Children’s Festival (19 and 20 October 2024) returns as part of this year’s literature festival with GP and bestselling author Dr Amir Khan with his new, illustrated non-fiction children’s book, How Families Are Made, and shows how families come in all shapes and sizes.

He is joined by award-winning children’s author and illustrator Rob Biddulph.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Senior Partner at Raworths Solicitors, said: This is our 12th year of sponsoring the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival and once again it features a brilliant lineup of exceptional authors. This Festival is a real celebration of great books and inspiring, life-affirming writers and we are proud to play a part in bringing such a prestigious event to our town.