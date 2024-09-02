Harrogate RUFC 22nd Golf Day at Pannal Golf Club

The 22nd Harrogate RUFC Annual Golf Day was held at Pannal Golf Club last Wednesday, excellently organised once again by Martin Boyle.

20 teams took part in the Stableford competition, with the best 2 scores on each hole counting to the team score. For the second time in three years, Serendipity came out on top, although this was only on count-back from Tom Harvey & Friends. Rocomi Consultancy secured third place, again on count-back. Mark Henderson from the Druids was nearest the pin on the 10th, and David Everingham, the Pannal Captain, was nearest the pin on the 18th in 2 shots.

Once again, players and guests then congregated in the Clubhouse for an evening of food, drink and bonhomie, expertly MC’d as always by Kevin Lynch.

Kevin welcomed all to the evening, in particular, to our President, Jo Finnegan, and ensured she was given a round of applause for the recent award of her MBE as a result of her active fundraising for end-of-life charity Marie Curie. David Everingham then said a few words and grace, before all enjoyed the meal: Brie, Bacon, Cranberry Tartlet, followed by Braised Feather Blade of Beef with Sauce ‘Au Poivre’ and a Cheese Board. Kevin once again amused the audience with his anecdotes, but was also able to recount the runaway golf trolley that befell Paul Ibbotson as he played the 18th; the trolley ending up on the far side of the 1st fairway in the boundary hedge.

A raffle was held, with prizes comprising £25 M&S vouchers, bottles of prosecco, a Harrogate RUFC club tie and a bottle of champagne. Simon Croft then conducted the auction – 4 ball golf at Pannal Golf Club, Meal for 2 at Rhubarb Restaurant in Harrogate, England International Rugby tickets (against France and Scotland in the 6 Nations in 2025), Pre-match lunch for 4 at Harrogate RUFC, and Lunch for 2 at the Coach & Horses. This raised a grand total of £3,020 Prizes were presented by Jo Finnegan, with David Boyd replying on behalf of the winning team. Northern Energy won the sweepstake for drawing the winning team, and very kindly donated their prize back to the Rugby Club.

Harrogate RUFC have saidonce again wishes to send their grateful thanks to Pannal Golf Club, their Captain and staff for hosting a fantastic day, and to our sponsors and guests for supporting the event.

Results