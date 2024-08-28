Pavilions of Harrogate have record year for retail events

Pavilions of Harrogate is celebrating a record year for hosting high-end retail events as it gears up for the Boden sale next month.

The venue is rapidly becoming known for hosting public sales and this year has been the busiest to date.

Brands hosting their events at the Pavilions in 2024, have included: Manor Equestrian, Reiss, Joules, Sweaty Betty, Jigsaw, Hush and Crew Clothing.

The next event will be a pop up sale with Boden on Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th September, when customers can buy women’s clothing, accessories and shoes along with children’s clothing from the Mini Boden collection, all at greatly reduced prices. Expect offers of up to 70% off and entry is free.

Richard Moorhouse, Events Director at the Great Yorkshire Showground where the Pavilions is based, said: We are delighted to have hosted a number of really successful retail events at Pavilions of Harrogate which continue to attract a new audience to the showground. Event organisers tell us they are impressed by the venues, our commitment to sustainability and the passion and dedication of our terrific team which allows us to continue to attract new business. We look forward to another successful quarter.

Pavilions of Harrogate hosts a range of events throughout the year including conferences, meetings, weddings, funerals and trade events.

Upcoming events include a new fair for Yorkshire with the Harrogate Toy and Train Collectors Fair on Sunday 6 October 2024 and the Antiques and Art Fair from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th November 2024.