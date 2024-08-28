Move date for Knaresborough Post Office, to restore service

Move to new location – 34 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0EQ

The Post Office has agreed a date for Knaresborough Post Office to open at new nearby premises – 34 High Street, Knaresborough, Harrogate, HG5 0EQ.

This will restore Post Office service to the community following the unplanned closure at 49 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0HB in June.

The new branch is due to open at 34 High Street, Knaresborough, on Friday 20 September at 1pm.

In the interim alternative branches include:

Starbeck Post Office, 51 High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate, HG2 7LQ

Harrogate Post Office, Victoria Shopping Centre, Cambridge Street, Harrogate, HG1 1TU

The Post Office say that after careful consideration of the feedback received during consultation, they remain confident that the layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the local community.